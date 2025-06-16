Mamdani gets second cross-endorsement in bid to defeat Cuomo in New York City mayor's race

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Zohran Mamdani will cross endorse Michael Blake Monday morning, his second cross endorsement as he attempts to consolidate support in the later rounds of ranked choice voting.

The two are expected to make the announcement at 11 a.m. in the Bronx.

Mamdani announced his first cross-endorsement, with Brad Lander, on Friday. There could be additional cross endorsements, as Mamdani and other candidates strategize how to defeat front runner Andrew Cuomo in ranked choice voting's later rounds.

Mamdani is asking supporters of Brad Lander, and now Blake, to rank him as their number 2, so when their first choice candidates are eliminated, he is the recipient of their support.

"I'm proud to stand here and say that I ask my supporters to rank me number one and to rank Brad Lander number two," Mamdani said.

"I believe it will help me to win, he believes it will help him to win and we both believe it will help us together to stop Andrew Cuomo," Lander said.

Meantime, Cuomo, Momdani and Lander engaged in political combat in last Thursday night's debate sponsored by Spectrum NY1 News, WNYC Gothamist and The City.

Cuomo argued only he is tough enough and has the experience to stand up to President Donald Trump.

"He's never dealt with the City Council, he's never dealt with the Congress, he's never dealt with the State Legislature. He's never negotiated with a union. H's never built anything," Cuomo said.

Mamdani countered: "I have never had to resign in disgrace. I have never cut Medicaid. I have never stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from the MTA. I have never hounded the 13 women who credibly accused me of sexual harassment."

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, meanwhile, is backing Cuomo and just donated $5 million to a super PAC supporting Cuomo.

The Cuomo campaign said they are not surprised by the cross-endorsement and they still believe Cuomo has the most experience to run New York City.

The city's Democratic mayoral primary, on June 24, has in some ways narrowed into a contest between Cuomo and Mamdani, with the two opposing politicians amassing endorsements and gathering momentum as the election nears.

Mamdani has run an energetic campaign centered on lowering the city's astronomical cost of living, proposing a bold slate of populist ideas that have turned him into a liberal darling and won him the endorsement of progressive star U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cuomo, who is in the midst of a political comeback after resigning as governor over a sexual-harassment scandal, has long been the favorite, bringing fundraising prowess, the power of a political dynasty and a long record of accomplishments to the contest.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

