A power outage left hundreds of Queens residents in the dark Monday, and officials said it was all caused by balloons.According to Con Edison, helium balloons hit an overhead power line at Francis Lewis Boulevard and Murdock Avenue in Hollis.The outage, which occurred just after 5:30 p.m., has affected 1,500 customers in Jamaica, Hollis and Queens Village.Con Ed crews are working to restore power to the area.