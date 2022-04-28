1 ticket in Arizona wins massive $473M Powerball jackpot

One jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a quick-trip convenience store in Gilbert, Arizona. The winning ticket is worth more than $473 million, with a cash option of $283 million.
The winning numbers were: 11 - 36 - 61 - 62 and 68 with a Powerball number of 4.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
