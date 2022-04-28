lottery

1 ticket in Arizona wins massive $473M Powerball jackpot

Gilbert, Arizona convenience store sells jackpot-winning ticket
By Eyewitness News
1 ticket in Arizona wins massive Powerball jackpot

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Somebody woke up a big winner after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

One jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a quick-trip convenience store in Gilbert, Arizona. The winning ticket is worth more than $473 million, with a cash option of $283 million.

The winning numbers were: 11 - 36 - 61 - 62 and 68 with a Powerball number of 4.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.




You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
