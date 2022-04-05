Pregnant woman robbed, then shoved to the ground in Queens, suspects still at large

The 26-year-old woman walking near the intersection of 131 Street and Liberty Avenue in the South Richmond Hill neighborhood of Queens when a man approached her and snatched her purse, according to police.
He forcibly pulled her to the ground with the shoulder strap and took then the purse off of her.
The suspect then fled on foot westbound on Liberty Avenue.
The woman sustained pain in her stomach and scraped her hands. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital for her injuries.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
