RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman who was five months pregnant was fatally stabbed in Queens.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a woman stabbed inside an apartment building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood.

A 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside the vestibule of the building.

She was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital. Police identified her as Jennifer Irigoyen of Queens.

Police say the unborn child did not survive.

"Sweetheart - nice girl, paid her rent on time...good person," said building super Lisa Ramos.

Irigoyen was a real estate broker, who also loved to dance and taught Zumba classes. She had another child who is 8 years old. That child is now staying with the grandmother.

Ramos says there was blood in Irigoyen's apartment as well as the entrance to the building.

So far there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

