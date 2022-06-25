'We Belong: Pride 2022' hosted by Sam Champion airs on Channel 7, ABC7NY Saturday at 7 p.m.

'We Belong - Pride 2022,' shines a spotlight on individuals and groups around New York City, fighting for equality and inclusion.
The show includes candid interviews with comedian Lea DeLaria; Monica Helms, the creator of the transgender flag; and Jeopardy! champ, Amy Schneider. We will also introduce you to same-sex ballroom dancing, a queer aquatics team and the authors of the international best-selling photo book, "Loving."
The show will be hosted by Sam Champion and will air at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25 on Channel 7, on this page, and wherever you stream ABC7NY.
The NYC Pride March broadcast special, co-hosted by Angelica Ross along with WABC's Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion, will return for its sixth consecutive year on ABC 7 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 26 as well on abc7NY.com, ABC News Live, and ABC7 New York's Connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
