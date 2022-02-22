Man spotted stealing Pride flags from 2 homes in Bloomfield

It happened on Monday in the Township of Bloomfield.
A man was spotted grabbing Pride flags from in front of two homes on Parkview Drive and Byrd Avenue.
A ring doorbell camera caught the alleged thief in action.
The Bloomfield Police Department says they are looking for the public's assistance in identifying this person of interest.
