Man spotted stealing Pride flags from 2 homes in Bloomfield

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11586320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a thief in a bias incident.It happened on Monday in the Township of Bloomfield.A man was spotted grabbing Pride flags from in front of two homes on Parkview Drive and Byrd Avenue.A ring doorbell camera caught the alleged thief in action.The Bloomfield Police Department says they are looking for the public's assistance in identifying this person of interest.----------