Man spotted stealing Pride flags from 2 homes in Bloomfield

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man sought in theft of 2 Pride flags in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a thief in a bias incident.

It happened on Monday in the Township of Bloomfield.

A man was spotted grabbing Pride flags from in front of two homes on Parkview Drive and Byrd Avenue.



A ring doorbell camera caught the alleged thief in action.

The Bloomfield Police Department says they are looking for the public's assistance in identifying this person of interest.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bloomfieldpridebias crimehate crimehate crime investigationcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Woman dead, driver in custody after car slams into tractor trailer
12-year-old girl shot by pellet gun from passing car on Long Island
22 couples mark 'Twosday' by saying 'I do' on Long Island
New Jersey to notify 186K properties to replace lead water pipes
Man steals car with 11-year-old inside from NYC supermarket lot
Racist graffiti discovered in Bronx park 2 weeks in a row
Show More
AccuWeather: Mild moment before temperatures drop
Enforcement of NYC subway safety plan underway
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Video shows terrifying NYC barbershop robbery
'Arthur' comes to an end after 25 seasons
More TOP STORIES News