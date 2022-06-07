Who I'm Meant To Be

Meet Judah-Abijah Dorrington, Atlantic City's first LGBTQ+ liaison

Watch "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be" on your local ABC station or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet Judah-Abijah Dorrington, Atlantic City's first LGBTQ+ liaison

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Judah-Abijah Dorrington comes from a family of trailblazers.

Judah's father, Art Dorrington, was the first Black professional ice hockey player to sign an NHL contract in the United States. Judah's mom, Dorothie, was a community organizer and the first Black learning disability specialist for the Ventnor Public School System.

Now, at age 65, Judah is Atlantic City's first liaison and coordinator of LGBTQ+ programs and services in the newly created Mayor's Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs. Atlantic City had its first LGBTQIA+ flag-raising ceremony last year, and there are plans for a Pride parade this year.

Judah has been working hard to galvanize the LGBTQIA+ community and wants to see more LGBTQIA+ people in positions of power. There are efforts to mark a historically gay beach and create a gayborhood, businesses have begun flying the Pride flag and a group called Be Visible holds monthly mixers.

Judah is quick to note the times are changing and "what people really want is to be able to live anywhere they want."

The LGBTQIA+ community is not a monolith. It is multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-faith and multidimensional. This Pride Month, we're celebrating members of that diverse community as a part of a special series called Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be. Click here for more stories from your city and around the country.
EMBED More News Videos

The LGBTQIA+ community is multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-faith and multidimensional. Watch "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic citylgbtq+our america show who i'm meant to belgbtq+ prideour americawho i'm meant to benew jersey newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHO I'M MEANT TO BE
Black, gay faith leaders find common ground in experiences of racism
Gay NYC comedian shares struggles on stage
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2021 | Full Episode
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested for allegedly tossing woman onto subway tracks
1 dead, 1 injured after tree crushes car in NJ
5 hurt, fire truck hits building in 3-vehicle crash in NJ
Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for action on guns
World's biggest 4-day work week pilot begins
Video: Man shot during robbery of $8,000 chain in NYC
NYC bus driver stabbed in stomach, slashed in eye by passenger
Show More
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Large water main break causes flooding in Queens
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Cops probed after video shows response to man's drowning death
Off-duty firefighter rescues 3-year-old girl from NYC fire
More TOP STORIES News