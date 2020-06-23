Key races to watch for New York State Primary Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday is Primary Day across New York State and there are a few key races to keep an eye on.In the Bronx, longtime Congressman Eliot Engel is facing a stiff challenge from middle school teacher Jamaal Bowman.Meanwhile, two influential representatives are retiring.Jose Serrano, the longest-tenured Hispanic congressman, is stepping aside and 12 Democrats are running to replace him.And Rep. Nita Lowey is also retiring, and seven candidates are looking to replace her.The polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.Voters who head to their polling place will see signs for social distancing.The city says more people than ever are requesting absentee ballots this time around.----------