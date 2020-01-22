Man accused of stabbing boss to death because he was pro-Trump

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida -- A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked on Monday.

WKMG reports that 28-year-old Mason Toney is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss, 28-year-old William Knight, who was a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

Orange County deputies say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.

The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site.

The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck.

He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County.

He is currently being held in Orange County without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderpoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News