Brooklyn read-a-thon top earners slime P.S./I.S. 104 principal, superintendent

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The top-earning students and classes from a read-a-thon at a Brooklyn school celebrated by sliming their principal and superintendent.The fundraiser at P.S./I.S. 104 in Bay Ridge raised $25,150 for an outdoor STEAM center, and Friday afternoon, the students gathered in the school yard of the main building to slime Principal Suzanne Gordon and Superintendent Dr. David Pretto."I get to dump slime of the superintendent and my principal, and see them get slime out of their hair for the next five days," third grader Martina Ambrosino said.Last fall, students at the school signed up for the fundraiser, which had them "reading to raise!"Every student who chose to participate reached out to family and friends, who pledged to give them money for reading.To get the kids excited and give them reading inspiration, the 104PTA held book giveaways, a Scholastic Book Fair, and a Literary Character Dress Up day during the read-a-thon kick-off.Gordon and Dr. Pretto pledged to get slimed if the school raised $20,000 and $25,000, respectively.The kids were able to raise $23,150, while a community grant by Walmart put them over the edge."When I slimed Miss Gordon, it actually felt really fun," fourth grader Amelia Buno said. "Because this was a once in a lifetime opportunity."In total, the students clocked in 67,868 minutes of reading.Organizers said the event not only celebrates the achievements and extraordinary efforts of students raising money, but it also celebrates their perseverance after two unpredictable years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Slime Time was hosted by the 104PTA and was MC'd by Marco Glorious, the Emmy-nominated audience producer of The Wendy Williams Show.----------