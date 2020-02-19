Pets & Animals

Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- One normally flies and one stays on the ground, but a pigeon and a puppy are proving friendship can be sparked anywhere.

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the Chihuahua are the cutest duo.

The two became fast friends when they were taken in by The Mia Foundation, a rescue that rehabilitates animals with physical deformities in Rochester, New York.

Herman has neurological damage and can't fly, while Lundy can't walk.

The rescue's founder, Sue Rogers, put them together and they started cuddling almost immediately.

Rogers said she was blown away.

She posted photos of the pair on social media and the foundation raised $6,000 in two days.

Lundy may be going to a new home soon, but many are wondering if they'll also adopt Herman.
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkshelterpetrescuebirdspet rescueanimalspuppy
