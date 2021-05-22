Video shows suspect who punched woman at Queens bus stop

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows suspect who punched woman at NYC bus stop

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- Police are intensifying their search for a man who punched a 75-year-old woman in Queens.

Investigators released new video of the suspect they say approached the woman as she exited a Q36 bus on Hillside Avenue and Edgerton Boulevard in Jamaica Estates on Saturday, May 15.

Police say the suspect punched the woman in the forehead then ran away.

MORE NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



The woman was treated at the hospital and released.

The suspect is described as about 5'6'', with a medium build and dark complexion.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaica estatesqueensnew york citymtaassaultbuswoman attackedwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News