Video shows suspect who punched woman at Queens bus stop

Investigators released new video of the suspect they say approached the woman as she exited a Q36 bus on Hillside Avenue and Edgerton Boulevard in Jamaica Estates on Saturday, May 15.
Police say the suspect punched the woman in the forehead then ran away.
MORE NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
The woman was treated at the hospital and released.
The suspect is described as about 5'6'', with a medium build and dark complexion.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip