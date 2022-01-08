Woman killed, 5 others injured in single-car crash in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed, 5 others injured in single-car crash in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed and five other people were injured when a car crashed in Queens Saturday morning.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the vehicle struck a pole on 112th Road in Jamaica around 4:15 a.m.

The woman who died was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The driver and four other passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

The extent of their injuries is not clear.

Video from the scene showed the mangled front end of the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ALSO READ | New Jersey motel's generosity leads to social media fame
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more on the no-nonsense motel in New Jersey that has garnered some unexpected social media fame for offering people down on their luck a free place to stay.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citycar crashfatal crashwoman killedcrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Residents displaced following 4-alarm fire in the Bronx
Online sports betting goes live in New York
How to watch NFL's Saturday doubleheader
AccuWeather: Sunny but cold
COVID-19 surge impacting business at NYC gyms
Amy Schneider surpasses $1 million in 'Jeopardy!' winnings
Pediatric COVID surges in NY, new mandate for health care workers
Show More
Snow totals for the Tri-State area
Texas teacher allegedly kept son in car trunk to avoid COVID exposure
Man bursts into flames after police hit him with stun gun
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Connecticut high school hockey player dies after collision
More TOP STORIES News