Woman killed, 5 others injured in single-car crash in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed and five other people were injured when a car crashed in Queens Saturday morning.According to a preliminary police investigation, the vehicle struck a pole on 112th Road in Jamaica around 4:15 a.m.The woman who died was sitting in the front passenger seat.The driver and four other passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.The extent of their injuries is not clear.Video from the scene showed the mangled front end of the car.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------