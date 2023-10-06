Residents of men's shelter in Queens being moved to undisclosed location

The residents of the men's shelter at the former Flushing Meadows Hotel are being moved - again, but they don't know where to. Jim Dolan has the latest details.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- The residents of the men's shelter at the former Flushing Meadows Hotel are being moved - again, but they don't know where to. The move comes to make room for asylum seekers who have come across the Southern border in recent weeks and bussed to New York.

Some don't think it's fair that they should have to move.

The continuous din of the elevated tracks of the 7 train rattles the old Flushing Meadows Hotel. It has been a good home for the men placed in the shelter by the city - who have all now been told to leave.

"It's very comfortable - I don't have a choice," said one of the men.

The single men who live here now, many of whom have jobs and family in the area, were given two black garbage bags to pack their belongings in and were told they have to leave immediately.

The city says migrant families need the individual rooms at the shelter because they can't be housed in congregant settings.

"That's the shelter they're going to put is in -- like a jail. That's how I look at it," one man said.

The worst part is not knowing where they will end up and how far they will be from jobs and families and how dangerous it might be. It all makes an already stressful life so much worse.

The men were originally told they had to leave on Thursday night - the latest word is that they have to either leave Friday or Saturday, but they have not been told what facility they are moving to, how dangerous that facility may be, or how far from jobs and family that will be.

DHS workers are inside, but residents are not being told what the plan for them is.

