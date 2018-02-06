Queens man dies months after sucker punch robbery

By
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
A 66-year-old Queens man has died months after he was sucker-punched following a cell phone robbery.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017 on Hillside Avenue near 167th Street in Jamaica.

Mohammad Alam was talking on his cell phone when police say a young man grabbed it from his ear and fled on foot heading westbound on Hillside Avenue. Alam gave chase, but as he ran down the sidwalk, authorities say a second teenager punched him in the side of the head. The harrowing assault was caught on surveillance camera.
EMBED More News Videos

Two suspects are under arrest, while the victim remains hospitalized


Alam sustained a contusion to the head and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed critical condition before passing away four months later.

The father of two had a disabled wife and was her caregiver, and relatives say he moved here from Bangladesh a few years ago to have access to better medical care.

Police later arrested 16-year-old Shyquan Kimble and 16-year-old Jaleel Steele, both of Queens. They are charged with robbery and assault, but it now expected that those charges will be upgraded.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultrobberyNew York CityJamaicaQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
72-year-old Queens man clinging to life after sucker punch
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News