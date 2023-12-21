Police searching for man who struck NYPD officer with motorbike in Corona

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have released new images of a man wanted for injuring an NYPD officer in Queens.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on December 8 in Corona, when the officer attempted to stop a man who was recklessly driving a motorbike southbound on Junction Boulevard approaching 37th Avenue.

Police say the man refused to stop and struck the officer with the vehicle.

The officer suffered a gash to his left leg.

The unidentified man fled the scene on the vehicle headed eastbound on 37th Avenue.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for leg trauma.

