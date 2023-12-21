WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police searching for man who struck NYPD officer with motorbike in Corona

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, December 21, 2023 3:35AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7
WABC

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have released new images of a man wanted for injuring an NYPD officer in Queens.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on December 8 in Corona, when the officer attempted to stop a man who was recklessly driving a motorbike southbound on Junction Boulevard approaching 37th Avenue.

Police say the man refused to stop and struck the officer with the vehicle.

The officer suffered a gash to his left leg.

The unidentified man fled the scene on the vehicle headed eastbound on 37th Avenue.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for leg trauma.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW