Queens pawn shop owner dies weeks after beating with metal rod

By Eyewitness News
New video, photos of man wanted for beating pawn shop owner in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The pawn shop owner who was badly beaten with a rod during a robbery of his store in Queens has died from his injuries.

Arasb Shoughi, 60, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, April 17.

Earlier this month, police released disturbing video of the attack in an effort to catch the assailant..

The attack happened at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 28 at the Global Pawn Shop in Jamaica.



The video shows the attacker hitting Shoughi in the head several times with a metal rod.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, but died three weeks later.

People who knew the victim say the owner was an ambassador for the neighborhood.

Neighbors say the whole event was frightening.

"The tragedy is terrible, we're all business neighbors and stuff like that could happen to us," said one person who declined to show his face on camera.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. It's unknown what was stolen from the shop.

He's described as a man wearing a black jacket, grey cargo pants, black sneakers, a camouflage Adidas baseball cap with a white logo, and carrying a book bag.



No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

