8-year-old boy killed, 10-year-old injured after being struck by truck in East Elmhurst

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- One child was killed and another was injured after the two were by a truck in East Elmhurst on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were struck by a 2005 black Nissan Titan XE truck making a left turn onto the southbound side of 100th Street from 31st Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Two children, an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old boy, were both struck by the truck.

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 10-year-old was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition.

The 52-year-old driver of the truck stopped at the scene and is being interviewed by police

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

State Senator Jessica Ramos, whose district includes East Elmhurst, posted on X following the deadly crash, saying "pedestrian safety" for this budget "just became that much more personal."

