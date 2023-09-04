Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Saint Albans; no injuries reported

SAINT ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Queens early Monday morning.

Officials say a 35-year-old man shot at the officers when they arrived at 190th Street and Linden Boulevard at around 3:20 a.m.

The officers fired back, but luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was discovered. The officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Detectives lined the Saint Albans area later Monday morning to piece together their investigation. Evidence markers lined the middle of the street.

Most local businesses remained closed later in the morning, but people were seen going in and out of a Nigerian social services organization.

Police are still working to discover what led to the initial 911 call. The incident is under investigation.

