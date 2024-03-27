6 suffer minor injuries in slashing at school in Queens

JAMACIA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after six people suffered minor injuries in a slashing at a school in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at a school at 89-25 161st St. around 12:45 p.m.
Police say six people suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The ages of those injured are not yet known.
Five out of those six were taken into custody.
There is no word on what led to the slashing.
Few other details were released.
