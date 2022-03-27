Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Queens

Police say the victim was shot twice in his head shortly after 8 p.m. on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The gunman fled the scene and remains on the loose.
Police are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.
ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
