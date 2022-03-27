Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot in Queens on Saturday night.

Police say the victim was shot twice in his head shortly after 8 p.m. on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene and remains on the loose.



Police are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawaynew york cityqueenscrimeshootingguns
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7-year-old girl shot on Long Island
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
Funeral held for 87-year-old grandmother shoved to her death
Stabbing death of 35-year-old Leonia woman under investigation
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside NYC day care
Northeast seeing higher concentration of omicron sub-variant: CDC
Rutgers volunteers sort emergency medical supplies for Ukraine
Show More
Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
Aunjanue Ellis discusses special first Oscars nomination
AccuWeather: Unsettled weekend
Bodies of Marines killed in Norway during NATO exercise return to US
Taylor Hawkins death: 10 substances found in system, Colombia AG says
More TOP STORIES News