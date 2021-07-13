4 people shot by masked suspects at Queens intersection: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10862761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who got out of a car and fired shots at a group of people, leading to several injuries in Queens Monday night.Authorities say the incident happened in front of 145th Drive around 7 p.m.They say three suspects got out of a white sedan and fired shots a group of four men standing at an intersection.Police say the three suspects, all wearing masks, got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.All four victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the body.They were taken to Jamaica Hospital and LIJ in Manhasset.They are all expected to survive.The investigation is ongoing.----------