4 people shot by masked suspects at Queens intersection: Police

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who got out of a car and fired shots at a group of people, leading to several injuries in Queens Monday night.

Authorities say the incident happened in front of 145th Drive around 7 p.m.

They say three suspects got out of a white sedan and fired shots a group of four men standing at an intersection.

Police say the three suspects, all wearing masks, got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.

All four victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the body.

They were taken to Jamaica Hospital and LIJ in Manhasset.

They are all expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.


