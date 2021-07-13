4 people shot by masked suspects at Queens intersection: Police

Authorities say the incident happened in front of 145th Drive around 7 p.m.
They say three suspects got out of a white sedan and fired shots a group of four men standing at an intersection.
Police say the three suspects, all wearing masks, got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.
All four victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the body.
They were taken to Jamaica Hospital and LIJ in Manhasset.
They are all expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
