4 people shot by masked suspects at Queens intersection: Police

EMBED >More News Videos Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who got out of a car and fired shots at a group of people, leading to several injuries in Queens Monday night.Authorities say the incident happened in front of 145th Drive around 7 p.m.They say three suspects got out of a white sedan and fired shots a group of four men standing at an intersection.Police say the three suspects, all wearing masks, got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.All four victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the body.They were taken to Jamaica Hospital and LIJ in Manhasset.They are all expected to survive.The investigation is ongoing.----------