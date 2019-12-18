Queens soccer coach charged with sexually abusing teen boys and girls

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A soccer coach from Queens is facing multiple charges for allegedly fondling and having sex with teenage boys and girls.23-year-old Harrison Torres of Woodside coached with the now-defunct American Eagle Soccer Academy.He has been charged with rape, sexual abuse, promoting a sexual performance by a child and other crimes, said Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan.The alleged contacts took place between July 2018 and September 2019, and involved boys and girls who were 13, 14 and 15 years old at the time."This case is every parents' nightmare - a coach gains their trust and then betrays them in the most vile ways to feed his own sick, sexual desires," said Ryan. "This defendant is accused of forcing one boy against a wall and molesting him. The defendant is also alleged to have had both oral, anal and vaginal sex with teen boys and girls in his home and other locations. The defendant will be held accountable for these alleged actions. He now faces a lengthy term of incarceration."Torres also allegedly video recorded the sex acts, authorities said.He faces 15 to 50 years in prison if convicted.Ryan urged anyone who suspects their child may have been victimized by the suspect to contact police by calling 911 or walking into any police facility to report the abuse.Anyone with additional information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers's tip line at 800-577-TIPS.----------