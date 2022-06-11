55-year-old man slashed in neck on Queens subway train platform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11936296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed in the neck on a subway train platform in Queens Saturday.The attacked happened at 7:20 a.m. on the 7 line platform at the Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue train station, according to police.The 55-year-old said he was approached by an unknown person and slashed in the neck in the unprovoked attack.The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.The suspect fled in an unknown direction.Police do not have a description on the suspect at this time.----------