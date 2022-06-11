55-year-old man slashed in neck on Queens subway train platform

The attacked happened at 7:20 a.m. on the 7 line platform at the Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue train station, according to police.
The 55-year-old said he was approached by an unknown person and slashed in the neck in the unprovoked attack.
ALSO READ: Suspect 'didn't realize his strength' when he threw woman onto subway tracks: Police
The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction.
Police do not have a description on the suspect at this time.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip