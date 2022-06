EMBED >More News Videos A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a subway slasher in Queens.The victim was attacked at random shortly before 9 a.m. Friday on a train at the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City.Police say the victim was cut in the face but not seriously hurt.The investigation is ongoing.Police are searching for a subway slasher in Queens.----------