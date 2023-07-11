5 people injured in apartment fire in Queens Village

The fire burned through a first-floor apartment in Queens Village Tuesday afternoon.

QUEENS VILLAGE, New York (WABC) -- Five people were injured after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Queens Village on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. in a first-floor apartment of a three-story building located at 209-30 86th Drive.

The fire was placed under control just before 4:15 p.m.

Five people were taken to the hospital. There's no word yet on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.