19-year-old woman shot in hip while getting off NICE bus in Hollis, Queens

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while getting off a bus in Queens on Thursday.

The victim was getting off a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus around 6:20 p.m. at Jamaica Avenue near 205th Street when she was shot one time in the hip.

She was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she's expected to survive.

Police sources say the 19-year-old may have been involved in a dispute aboard the bus prior to the shooting, and was shot once she got onto the street.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

