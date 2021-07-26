Mourning for 5 killed in Montauk Highway crash on Long Island; Speed eyed as factor

QUOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Speed is being eyed in a crash that killed five people on Long Island over the weekend, and family and friends mourn those who died.

It happened just before midnight Saturday on Montauk Highway in Quogue, where authorities say a Nissan Maxima veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Toyota Prius operated by an Uber driver.

Both drivers, identified as 22-year-old Justin Mendez and 32-year-old Farhan Zahid, were killed, along with three passengers in the Prius.

They were identified as 20-year-old Michael Farrell, his 25-year-old brother James, and 25-year-old Ryan Kiess, all of Manhasset.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the tragic news of the loss of three of our Manhasset alumni," Manhasset School District officials wrote in a letter to families. "We were informed yesterday that Michael Farrell, his brother James Farrell, and Ryan Kiess were among those who tragically passed in a car accident. We extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to their families, friends, and loved ones. Please know that members of our mental health team are available and are prepared to offer you whatever support you may need during this difficult time. To speak with a member of our mental health team please contact Dr. Joy-Anne D'Anca (jdanca@manhassetschools.org). Once again, our thoughts are with you and the families affected by this tragedy."


James Farrell captained the Pennsylvania University Lacrosse team in 2018.

One other passenger, 22-year-old Brianna Maglio, was injured and is listed in critical condition.

Zahid had been driving for Uber for two years, the company said.

"Our thoughts are with the families of Mr. Zahid and the four others who lost their lives in this heartbreaking crash, and we hope the survivor makes a full recovery," the company said in a statemnt.

