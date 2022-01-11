Search for man in anti-Mexican attack on teen boy, his family on Brooklyn subway

By Eyewitness News
Man wanted for racist attack on Brooklyn subway

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a racist attack on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the 14-year-old victim was on board a northbound 4 train with his 11-year-old brother and mother on Monday at 7:15 a.m.

They were heading into the Atlantic Avenue subway station.

That's when the suspect sat next to the teen's mother and made anti-Mexican statements.

He said, "I don't want Mexicans near me. I don't like Mexicans."

The man then stood up and bumped into the victim and the victim was apologetic.

The man then punched the teen in the face and fled. The teen suffered a cut to his nose.



The incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

