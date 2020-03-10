Arrest made in deadly stabbing on subway platform in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in connection to the deadly stabbing on a subway platform in the Bronx over the weekend.

The attack happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 6 train southbound platform at the Morrison Avenue/Soundview station.

Authorities say 42-year-old Ramziddin Trowell attacked two men. Rudolph Dunning, 25, was killed, and his 28-year-old cousin was also wounded but survived.

On Monday night, friends and family released red and white balloons in Dunning's honor.

Rudy lived in Brownsville with his family. He loved fashion and designed his own clothes and shoes. He also composed his own rap music. He worked as a counselor to those who needed help most.

"He took my heart. Just pulled my heart out of my body, that's who my baby was: my heart," the victim's mother Gussie Dunning said.

Loved ones say he was gentle and kind and definitely not one to pick a fight.

Trowell was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the crime.

