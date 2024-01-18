NYPD responding to stabbing at migrant shelter on Randall's Island

RANDALL'S ISLAND (WABC) -- Police are responding after a person was stabbed at a migrant shelter on Randall's Island on Thursday.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Officials say an unidentified victim was stabbed in the neck with an object.

There's no word yet on the victim's condition or if there are any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

