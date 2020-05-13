BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a random attack in Brooklyn that left a man seriously hurt.
Video shows the suspect sprints toward the 60- year old victim on Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick.
The attack happened Monday night.
Police say the suspect didn't say a word before stabbing the victim in the neck.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Random stabbing seriously injures man in Brooklyn
