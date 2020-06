Police arrest attempted rape suspect in Bronx

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police arrested the man they believe tried to rape a woman in the Bronx.The incident happened early Friday morning on east 210th Street in Norwood.The attack was caught on camera and shows the man violently pulling the victim into a building - and then he starts to beat her.Authorities say that man is 25-year old Michael Rosa.He was arrested and charged with several counts, including attempted rape, strangulation and assault.----------