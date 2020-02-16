2 men wanted for questioning in rape of 34-year-old woman in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police want to question two men in connection to a rape and sexual assault in Brooklyn.
The attack happened around 10 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Officials say the two men sparked up a conversation with a 34-year-old woman near Williams and East New York avenues.
The two men then raped and sexually assaulted her on the street before they ran away, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
