Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Beware of ravenous rats, CDC warns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The CDC is warning of "unusual or aggressive rodent behavior" among rats, starved by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Health officials say the rodents have gone so far as cannibalism and eating their young after food sources such as restaurants that they rely upon shutdown.

"Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food. Environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to rodents and reports of unusual or aggressive rodent behavior," the CDC wrote.

Residents and businesses are urged to take preventive measures to eliminate conditions that may attract and support rodent presence.

Those actions include sealing up access into buildings, removing debris and heavy vegetation, keeping garbage in tightly covered bins, and removing pet and bird food from their yards.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said at the end of April that the city was resuming exterior-only inspections in areas with high number of complaints of rat activity.

The CDC provides more information and guidelines on its website.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citynew jerseyconnecticutcdcmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthratsrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Virtual ceremonies planned for Memorial Day
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
White House bans travel to US from Brazil to limit COVID-19
WATCH: Bethpage Virtual Air Show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virtual ceremonies planned for Memorial Day
Veterans at Long Island cemetery honored by convoy of WWII tanks
Queens veteran plays 'Taps' to pay tribute to lives lost during coronavirus pandemic
AccuWeather: Early clouds give way to sun
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run accident
Show More
Man arrested trying to sell beach passes
Reopening of NJ beaches 'going well so far,' Murphy says
What reopens in New York this week?
LIRR, Metro North prepare for regional reopenings
NYPD announces 43rd COVID-19 death in department
More TOP STORIES News