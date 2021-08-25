localish

RAYGUN clothing sales benefit organizations across Midwest

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- If you're from the Midwest, then you've probably heard of RAYGUN, a Des Moines-based clothing company that sells fun t-shirts. What makes this clothing company so special is that they give back to their local community organizations from Chicago to Des Moines.

"We donate a portion of our sales at the end of every single month to different organizations," said shop manager Alyx Rice.

She said RAYGUN is the largest unionized clothing chain in America and have six different stores in the Midwest, including three in Iowa.

In Chicago, RAYGUN has helped several local organizations such as Block Club Chicago, a non-profit news organization. Rice said their "Chicago Needs Local News" shirts were a hit when raising funds for the non-profit.

To grab ahold of their cool shirts, visit the RAYGUN website.
