Society

Remains of Korean War veteran, identified over 70 years later, return to NYC to be laid to rest

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The remains of a Korean War veteran identified more than 70 years later are back in Brooklyn to be laid to rest.

Raymond Smith, a United States Army veteran from Sunset Park, came home this week, 71 years since first being reported as missing in action.

He will be buried Saturday, September 25.

TOP NEWS | Instagrammer details explosive argument between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie at Wyoming restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.


Smith, who grew up on 46th Street, was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was 18 years old at the time his unit was attacked on December 2, 1950.

His remains were identified and he was accounted for on March 25, 2021.

Smith will be buried with full military honors after a 10 a.m. wake at Clavin's Funeral Home located at 7722 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The flag-draped coffin carrying Smith's remains was met at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday evening by family members, including his sister, Helen Bilbao; his niece, Linda Kiers; and his nephew, Gary Bilbao.


A full U.S. military honor guard and the Port Authority Police were among those on the tarmac to salute and welcome Smith home.

RELATED | FEMA representatives meet with residents in Paterson after Ida damage
EMBED More News Videos

FEMA representatives were on hand for Paterson residents who suffered property damage and loss from Hurricane Ida.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citysunset parkbrooklynhuman remains foundkorean warfuneralarmyveteran
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
Driveway vigil planned for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
CDC director overrules panel, backs boosters for frontline workers
Gunman kills 1, injures 14 in Kroger grocery store shooting
Elderly man followed into Harlem lobby, put in chokehold and robbed
Show More
Federal monitor calls for outside intervention to stabilize Rikers
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' movie for sale for $1.2M
China says all crypto transactions illegal; Bitcoin tumbles
COVID Update: Anger over CDC panel's original booster decision
AccuWeather: Rain ending, skies clear
More TOP STORIES News