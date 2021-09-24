Remains of Korean War veteran, identified over 70 years later, return to NYC to be laid to rest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11040577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The remains of a Korean War veteran identified more than 70 years later are back in Brooklyn to be laid to rest.Raymond Smith, a United States Army veteran from Sunset Park, came home this week, 71 years since first being reported as missing in action.He will be buried Saturday, September 25.Smith, who grew up on 46th Street, was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was 18 years old at the time his unit was attacked on December 2, 1950.His remains were identified and he was accounted for on March 25, 2021.Smith will be buried with full military honors after a 10 a.m. wake at Clavin's Funeral Home located at 7722 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge.Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.The flag-draped coffin carrying Smith's remains was met at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday evening by family members, including his sister, Helen Bilbao; his niece, Linda Kiers; and his nephew, Gary Bilbao.A full U.S. military honor guard and the Port Authority Police were among those on the tarmac to salute and welcome Smith home.----------