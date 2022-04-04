Ferrari stolen from 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Jennifer Aydin's garage

Jennifer Aydin posted videos of three suspects stealing the car, with police saying they gained access to the home via a garage door opener in an unlocked car in the driveway.
"They stole the Ferrari," Aydin wrote. "My kids and parents and other friends were all home. Please send any info to Paramus PD."
It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at the family's home on Alpine Drive, where police were called to a report of a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim's teenage son, who reported that when he arrived home, he observed his parents' 2016 Ferrari speeding away from their home and that their garage doors were all open.
"Justin pulled up right as they were leaving my house," Aydin wrote on Instagram. "Thank God he wasn't there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act. Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels- my family is safe. Scared, but safe. Mommy and Daddy will be home tomorrow."
Police said the investigation revealed that at least three suspects arrived at the home in an unknown white SUV.
The suspects, who were wearing masks, then entered another of the victim's vehicles, which was left unlocked in their driveway.
They used the garage door opener in that vehicle to gain access to the home, then entered and stole the Ferrari California, which was located in the garage with the keys in it.
The suspects also stole several small items from the garage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400.
