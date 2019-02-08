REAL ESTATE

'50 Shades of Maple Glen': Pennsylvania real estate listing includes a spicy adult den

'50 Shades of Maple Glen': Pennsylvania real estate listing includes a spicy adult den. Watch the report from 6abc.com on February 8, 2019. Photo credit: Gary Schemp.

MAPLE GLEN, Pennsylvania --
A real estate listing for an upscale home outside Philadelphia is raising eyebrows for its "unique" basement theme.

"50 shades of Maple Glen," as it's dubbed in the listing, is a 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath colonial home located on a quiet lane of three homes on Norristown Road in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania.

The property is listed for $750,000 and includes three fireplaces, an indoor/outdoor speaker system, a gorgeous gourmet kitchen and an adult play room in the basement.

Included in the listing are photos of the sensual oasis, showcasing a bed with some interesting add-ons, as well as a rack for "other activities."

The basement description included in the online listing reads: "Full finished walk-out basement w/ bilco doors, includes a gym or 5th bedroom and also is a private adult sexual oasis. It can be converted back to a typical suburban basement."

Since going up on Redfin on Thursday the listing had been viewed 500,000 times by noon Friday.

The home is also currently being offered as an Air B&B rental.

