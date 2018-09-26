REAL ESTATE

NYCHA residents describe living conditions at court hearing

They will be talking about their living conditions.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
NYCHA residents will get a chance to have their voices heard during a hearing on the horrendous living conditions at public housing complexes across the city.

More than 100 residents are invited to share their stories on exposure to toxic mold and lead paint in front of a federal judge in Lower Manhattan.

That judge will be deciding whether to move forward with the federal government's plan to clean up the city's Housing Authority.

The federal government sued NYCHA in June, claiming the agency had violated federal health and safety regulations, including regulations requiring NYCHA to protect children from lead paint and provide safe and sanitary housing.

Additionally, the federal government alleged that NYCHA repeatedly made false statements to the Department of Housing and Urban Development regarding its lead paint compliance.

NYCHA entered into a settlement agreement that imposes a federal monitor over the agency and requires the city to provide $1.2 billion of additional capital funding to NYCHA over the next five years and $200 million every year thereafter until the problems are fixed.

That settlement is subject to the review and approval of the court.

