Food & Drink

Syrian refugee opens middle eastern restaurant in Paterson

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Syrian refugee brings taste of home to newly opened NJ restaurant

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- After escaping from his native Syria, a man with a passion for cooking, is now serving something even more profound at his restaurant in New Jersey.

There was a busy rhythm in the kitchen Tuesday night ... shaving the meat and shaking the fries.

Just two days after the opening of a middle eastern restaurant in Paterson, New Jersey, happy customers were lining up.

Mohammad Hlal is the owner of Reem Al Sham, which means gazelle of the Middle East.

ALSO READ | Dog leads police officers to owners injured in crash
EMBED More News Videos

This would make a great episode of "Lassie"!



His journey began more than 5,000 miles away when he had to flee the violence in his beloved homeland of Syria.

He escaped to Jordan with his wife and four children then arrived in the states as a refugee.

Hlal says what he misses most about Syria is his family.

"My family. My father. My brother. My friends. I lose a lot of friends there. Yes," he said.

Hlal worried about possible anti-Muslim sentiments here, but says his American neighbors showed them nothing but kindness and friendship.

"They look me to the laundry. Show me how to use this. Use the dryer. How I get bus," Hlal said.

ALSO READ | Alpacas escape enclosure, go on adventure through California neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

A pair of roving alpacas went on an adventure through various neighborhoods Saturday morning when they escaped their enclosure in Oakland.



He was a cook in Syria and decided to do what he does best - feed people.

He ran a food truck for many years before saving enough to open his own taste of home.

"Perfect. The best," customer Nadre Allababnah said about the food.

"They say amazing food and we thank you. We see the quality is highest," Hlal said.

The next step for this grateful immigrant ... U.S. citizenship.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpatersonpassaic countynew jerseyfoodrestaurantrestaurantssyria
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
14 of 17 victims killed in tragic Bronx apartment fire identified
All 17 Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation; Vigil held
Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
Hundreds of students walk out of Brooklyn school over COVID cases
Record number of law enforcement officers died in line of duty in 2021
Community angered by senseless crime after Burger King employee killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer with sunshine
New Jersey Wawa employee saves life of customer in need
High school hockey player's death sparks movement in sports safety
Emmett Till, his mother to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
More TOP STORIES News