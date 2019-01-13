Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women in California

Arturo Martinez is shown in mugshot photos provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. (KABC)

HESPERIA, California --
A registered sex offender was arrested in California on suspicion of trying to lure women, including a minor, to his home under false pretenses.

Around 1:17 p.m. Thursday, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from Hesperia contacted Arturo Martinez at his home located in the 7600 block of Corona Avenue.

Deputies arrived at his home after receiving numerous complaints from women, including a 17-year-old girl, who said he tried to lure her to his home.

Authorities said Martinez would solicit women through social media and website services using a fake name and disguised his voice by making it sound like a woman's. He also solicited women through babysitting, cleaning, taxi, real estate and delivery services, authorities said.

Martinez is said to have contacted women in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Phelan and Victorville with the intent to lure them into his home to commit a sexual act.

Deputies served a search warrant and arrested him at his home, where evidence was recovered.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Authorities said he is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction of indecent exposure.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with more information to come forward. You may contact the Hesperia station at (760) 947-1500 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimesex offenderteenagersan bernardino county sheriff's departmentinternetsocial mediaHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed, 3 injured in apartment fire in Queens
NJ police to reunite couple with missing personalized Christmas ornament
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, cold temperatures
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Teen with autism who went missing outside store found safe
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries daughter
Historic theater in Connecticut goes up in flames
LI man charged with DWI in crash that killed passenger in his car
Show More
Carole King surprises audience by showing up as herself in 'Beautiful'
Cuomo calls for ban on single-use plastic bags in 2019 budget
Trump calls question on whether he has worked for Russia 'insulting'
Woman killed by car backing out of parking spot on Long Island
'No Pants Subway Ride' taking place in cities around the world
More News