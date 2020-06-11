Reopening New Jersey: Archdiocese of Newark announces Phase 2 guidelines; allow weekday masses

Beginning on Monday, June 15, Archdiocesan parishes, which already have been reopened for private prayer, will now be reopened for the celebration of public weekday masses, as well as funerals, baptisms and weddings.
The Archbishop of Newark, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, made the announcement this week that Phase 2 of reopening churches has been approved as part of the ongoing, three-phase reopening process for parishes throughout the Archdiocese.
"As we slowly resume public Mass, it is important that we work together to allow for a safe and dignified parish environment for all," Cardinal Tobin said. "Out of love and respect for human life and health, let us act responsibly and adhere to the guidelines provided by the Archdiocese and our local parishes."
The maximum number of people allowed for public masses, funerals, baptisms and weddings is now set at 25 percent of the church's capacity or 50 people total, whichever is less.
In addition, Phase 1 reopening restrictions will still apply including: social distancing, wearing face masks and sanitizing.
Due to social distancing guidelines, it's recommended that services take place in church and not small chapels.
"If you are ill or at higher risk for illness, or if attending public Mass in the current climate brings you anxiety, please be at peace and remain at home," Cardinal Tobin said.
If current health conditions are maintained, Phase 3 of reopening for churches is expected to begin on Sunday, June 21.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address