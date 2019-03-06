Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent for Christians

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the holy season for Catholics.Ashes will be distributed at Saint Patrick's Cathedral starting at 7 a.m.The ashes, which are made from palms burned on last year's Palm Sunday, symbolize repentance.Pope Francis will celebrate this Ash Wednesday at one of the Seven Hills of Rome.He'll lead the penitential procession from the Basilica of Saint Anselm to the Basilica of Saint Sabina around 10:30 a.m.That's where he will receive ashes on his forehead as bishops and cardinals distribute ashes to the congregation.----------