Cardinal: New Jersey will release names of accused priests

Catholic board says only laity can properly investigate clergy sex abuse.as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11on August 28, 2018.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
New Jersey's highest-ranking cleric says the Catholic church will release the names early next year of priests credibly accused of abusing children.

Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin also announced Monday the church will establish a fund to compensate victims of clergy abuse in New Jersey, including in cases where the legal statute of limitations has expired.

New Jersey's attorney general is conducting an investigation into the clergy abuse scandal.

The investigation comes on the heels of a grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania that concluded more than 1,000 children had been abused over a span of decades by about 300 priests.

