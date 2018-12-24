RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Baby Jesus statue stolen from New Jersey church in the 1930s back home for Christmas

By
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A baby Jesus statue stolen from a church in Hoboken in the 1930s is back home this Christmas Eve.

For nearly 90 years, the statue has been missing from the Nativity at Our Lady of Grace Church. But now, it will rest in the box in which it was mysteriously shipped back a few months ago.

"Since it came in what looks like a manger, and paper is like hay, it looks authentic to keep it in that way," Father Alex Santora said. "Because that's how it was returned to us."

The statue was returned in a box shipped from Florida, along with an anonymous letter stating it had been stolen and should be returned to its rightful owner.

Longtime parishioner Ignatious Camporeale said its return all these years later speaks of redemption.

"Absolutely, we forgive them," he said. "This really something special that the baby Jesus comes back."

And redemption is what the anonymous sender seemed to be after. Father Santora said the person who returned the statue has since sent more unsigned letters.

"Two hand-written notes from Florida, I think from the family, but talking about how they love the church and regret if they hurt anyone," he said. "They never meant to do any harm."

At Christmas Eve Mass, the baby Jesus will lie in its manager for the first time in almost nine decades, a wrong made right with a message for all.

"It's never too late to always own up," Father Santora said. "Never too late to say I want to do what's right, and that's a universal message."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionstatuechurchreligionchristmasHobokenHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
NJ sculptor behind pope statues at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
Police: Nuns embezzled $500,000 from school to gamble
Man knocks over, urinates on religious statues in Brooklyn
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Teen arrested in 12-year-old boy's drive-by shooting death
Patients at NJ surgery center advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
12-year-old innocent bystander recovering after NYC shooting
Community comes together for family after man's sudden death
Woman fights off sex assault, boyfriend scares off suspect
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Dow Jones plunges more than 650 points on Christmas Eve
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Show More
NYPD corrals wayward hawk inside Penn Station
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Wall GoFundMe tops $16M, but unclear how US would get money
White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall
More News