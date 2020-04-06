coronavirus new york city

WABC-TV to stream Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will provide live coverage of Easter Mass this Sunday from the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Sunday's mass will be streamed on abc7NY.com and our free news app.

You can also watch the mass on our 'Localish' channel - 7.2 over the air.

Cable Provider Listings for 'Localish' Channel:

Optimum: Channel 110
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
Charter (Spectrum): Channel 1240
Comcast: Channel 790
RCN: Channel 618



