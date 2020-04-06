WABC-TV to stream Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese

Cable Provider Listings for 'Localish' Channel:

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will provide live coverage of Easter Mass this Sunday from the Diocese of Brooklyn.Sunday's mass will be streamed on abc7NY.com and our free news app.You can also watch the mass on our 'Localish' channel - 7.2 over the air.Optimum: Channel 110Verizon FIOs: Channel 467Charter (Spectrum): Channel 1240Comcast: Channel 790RCN: Channel 618