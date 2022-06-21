Home & Garden

Vote expected on increase for NYC's rent-stabilized apartments

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Rent Guidelines Board is expected to vote Tuesday on the city's next rent increase for rent-stabilized apartments.

A preliminary vote last month set the range at 2 to 4% increases on one-year leases, and 4 to 6% increases for two-year leases.

The motion passed with a vote of five to four with no abstentions.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is urging the board to vote on the low end of the proposed rent hike.

"Allowing substantial increases in rent at this time would endanger far too many New Yorkers who are unable to pay these proposed rent increases," Adams said in a statement to the board. "We cannot afford to plunge hundreds of thousands of rent-regulated New Yorkers into the chaos of a housing market that already does not have sufficient supply to meet demand, especially when our city is in the midst of demonstrating remarkable resilience in its recovery efforts."

At the same time, Adams acknowledged, the board's decision does have to take into account the interests of homeowners and landlords.

Today's vote will come after two years of rents either frozen or increases kept unusually low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with eight years of mostly modest increases during the de Blasio administration.

