Reopen NY: Liquor licenses will be revoked from rule-breaking New York restaurants, bars

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order on Thursday to increase the state's capacity to enforce social distancing and compliance orders with restaurants and businesses.Violations of the reopening rules and guidelines for businesses can result in the immediate shutdown of the business.For restaurants and bars, they face losing their liquor license and shutdown."We've made great, great progress, we don't want to slide back. I want to make sure we don't get careless, the weather is nice, the governor said the numbers are good, we don't have to worry, hallelujah, no. The numbers are good because we did what we were supposed to do," Cuomo said.He also signed an executive order that gives bars responsibility for the sidewalk area outside of their business. He says the State Liquor Authority will enforce that as well.